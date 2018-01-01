Watch Mariah Carey, Ryan Seacrest and Crew React to New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

More than one million people endured the second-coldest New Year’s Eve in New York City’s history to ring in 2018, including Mariah Carey and Ryan Seacrest and the “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve‏” crew.



Watch them react to the New Year’s Eve ball drop.

Carey performed Sunday night and said she felt “a lot better” after this year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance compared to last year’s disaster.

After the Times Square ball dropped, host Ryan Seacrest asked Carey how she was feeling after her 2017 New Year’s Eve performance went off without a hitch.

“Oh, I’m feeling a lot better than last year, when I had to get my own police escort to walk away,” Carey said with a smile. “There were some electrical problems, but thank God we’re back and this was great!”

Although Carey had no problems while performing, she did inspire new memes thanks to her strange “hot tea” comment between songs.

“I’m just going to take a sip of tea, if they’ll let me,” Carey said. “They told me there would be tea. Oh, it’s a disaster. OK, well, we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea.”

Carey then performed the rest of her set in the freezing temperatures.

NBC New York reported that temperatures dropped to 9 degrees but it felt like zero with the wind chill.

Temperatures dropped to 10 degrees as revelers watched the ball drop in Times Square. The city’s coldest celebration on record occurred in 1917, according to FOX5NY, when temperatures dropped to 1 degree at midnight.

