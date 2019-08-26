Miley Cyrus: Is ‘Slide Away’ About Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus will be taking the stage at the 2019 VMAs to perform her new single “Slide Away,” and many fans are wondering if the song is about her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth. The couple only recently announced their split, but it’s reported that things between them have been rocky for months now, with Hemsworth being seen without his wedding ring as far back as June. News of the split came as photos of Cyrus getting extremely close to Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter. Suddenly, there were allegations of substance abuse from unnamed sources in Cyrus’ camp, which Hemsworth sources refuted. “This is another attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity and recent outrageous public behavior,” the source said.

Soon, Cyrus dropped the new song, which features lyrics such as “I want my house in the hills / Don’t want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don’t think I’m down.”

This seems to be a reference to the allegations that Hemsworth is a hard-partying guy, and Cyrus claims that she wants to put that life behind her.

More sources have since spoken out about the song, with one defending Cyrus by telling PEOPLE, “Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hard-core partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate]. Liam parties with his friends, and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.”

Another source offered similar sentiments, saying, “Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn’t trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she’s been going through,” per Cosmopolitan.

.@MileyCyrus is coming❗️ Watch her perform her new song “Slide Away” for the first time ever TONIGHT at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/1uZRqTzyQU — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 26, 2019

Hemsworth has remained fairly quiet since the news of his split from Cyrus was announced, only issuing one statement confirming they were going their separate ways, and stating that he has no intention of commenting further.

“Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love.”

Cyrus has made mulitple comments regarding the split, essentially saying that while she hoped things between the two of them could be worked out, she ultimately felt the right decision for her was to move on in a different direction.