Demi Lovato Responds After Reportedly Shading Taylor Swift During VMAs 2019

For the record, Demi Lovato wasn’t “throwing shade” at Taylor Swift on Monday, despite the internet thinking she was. Lovato took to Instagram to clear the air on why she was skipping the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Monday night when Swift’s fans became connived she took at jab at the “Lover” singer.

“I skipped the MTV VMA’s for a reason,” Lovato wrote on her account Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Tuesday afternoon, Lovato clarified that her post was not about anyone in particular, but rather about a “dream” she accomplished the same day. “[By the way].. I didn’t ‘shade’ anyone last night. My REASON for not going is because I’m literally living my dream being on Will & Grace [right now] so stop reaching thaaaaannnnkkssss,” she wrote.

Earlier, Lovato teased she was working on a surprise project she couldn’t tell fans about just yet. Tuesday morning, she revealed that project was her role in Will & Grace‘s final season. “Will & Grace & Demi,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the sitcom’s set.

That puts an end to fans’ theory that she was avoiding Swift at the VMAs, which Swift opened and where she won three awards. The two pop music signers are pretty far from close friends, especially considering that Lovato publicly called out Swift’s political silence in 2016, and more recently, defended her new manager, Scooter Braun, after Swift called him out for his “incessant, manipulative bullying” of her when she expressed her disappointment that he acquired her masters with his purchase of her old label Big Machine Records.

“I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them,” Lovato wrote about Braun on Instagram earlier this summer. “He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful that he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is. Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team.”

As far as Lovato’s mysterious role on Will & Grace, she said on Instagram that “It’s making me SO HAPPY. I’m having SO MUCH FUN and I can’t stop laughing.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that she’ll be playing a character named Jenny, “a guarded gal who comes into the life of Will in an unexpected way,” who will appear in three episodes of the show.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk/MTV1415 / Contributor / Getty