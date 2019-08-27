VMAs 2019: Bebe Rexha Flashes Some Skin, Stops for Drink Before Show

Bebe Rexha wasn’t messing around at the red carpet event for the MTV Video Music Awards show. The pop star sported a stunning look and showed some skin the process. Later on, she was spotted taking a shot.

Sounds like Rexha is living it up in New Jersey.

Rexha received an award prior to the live event, as well. She took home the Best Dance Award for her collaboration with The Chainsmokers on the song, “Call You Mine.”

During an interview on the red carpet, Rexha shared her gratitude towards Swift after she openly supported Rexha and her experiences of sexism in the media. She posted a lengthy message on Instagram about the issue.

“I love her,” Rexha said. “I posted about an executive in the business saying I was too old to be sexy. I’m 29 turning 30 which I think is complete B.S. and Taylor commented on it and has been such a big supporter on it. She’s in the 29 club… I didn’t expect it. I freaked out. I mean it’s Taylor Swift, it’s really cool to have another strong female support me.”

In an interview with PopCulture.com, Rexha opened up about how she is who she is and she doesn’t cater to other people’s demands.

She says she’s her own “number one fan.”

“I think the mental shift happened for me when I kind of got to a dark point of not loving myself, and feeling like I wasn’t good enough, and trying to fit the mold,” she told PopCulture.com. “And after a certain time, it gets to your head. And you want to be loved by people, but if you don’t love yourself and you say mean things to yourself, then it’s like, what’s the point?”

Rexha has spent a lot of time in the headline advocating for gender equality. She has been very much into sharing her beliefs of body positivity after she admitted to struggling with accepting who she was.