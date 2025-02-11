Vince Neil’s Girlfriend Hospitalized After Deadly Crash Involving Motley Crue Singer’s Plane

A scary situation has unfolded Arizona. According to News Channel 5 Nashville, a plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil has crashed. The outlet has reported that the crash has led to one fatality and numerous injuries, including those sustained by the singer’s girlfriend, Rain.

The plane is reportedly registered to Chromed in Hollywood, a company owned by Neil. The flight is said to have originated in Austin, Texas and took off in the afternoon on Feb. 10.

The crash took place in Scottsdale, Arizona. Five people were reportedly on the plane at the time. One individual has been confirmed dead. Their identity has not been revealed. In total, four people have been hospitalized as a result of the crash.

TMZ later reported that Neil was not on the plane at the time of the crash. However, his girlfriend, Rain, and her friend, Ashley, were on the plane. Rain reportedly broke five ribs. Both she and Ashley are hospitalized. The outlet also noted that the women were traveling with their dogs, who all survived the ordeal.

“Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today,” Neil’s law firm said in a statement on X.

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky released a statement about the crash, which read, “Today, Scottsdale sadly experienced an aircraft accident at our airport. Based on the information provided thus far, it appears at least one person is dead after two jets collided on the runway at Scottsdale Airport.” Borowsky continued, “The accident happened just before 3 p.m. when a Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing, according to information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.”