Victoria and David Beckham's Son Brooklyn Hospitalized

Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest child of Victoria and David Beckham, recently suffered a medical setback that landed him in the hospital. The 25-year-old aspiring chef and social media personality disclosed his condition to his followers, revealing that he had suffered a shoulder fracture.

Brooklyn took to his social media platforms to share news of his misfortune, posting an image of himself donning a hospital gown while reclining in a medical bed. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, the young Beckham maintained a positive outlook, crediting his spouse, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, for her support.

In his online update, Brooklyn wrote, "Broke my shoulder but all good cause I have [my wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham] to look after me." He followed this with, "Love you babe." The couple exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022.

Following his initial announcement, Brooklyn provided his followers with additional updates regarding his condition. A subsequent selfie shared from what appeared to be a bathroom mirror revealed the extent of his injury, showcasing a visibly inflamed shoulder adorned with a medical dressing. While Brooklyn refrained from elaborating on the circumstances that led to his hospitalization, he seemed to be in good spirits despite the setback.

According to The Mirror, Brooklyn shared a video featuring his father, football legend David Beckham, playfully sliding down a pole in a lighthearted moment amidst the recovery process. The young Beckham humorously captioned the clip, "@davidbeckham to the rescue," accompanied by a heart emoji.

The incident comes at a time when Brooklyn has been openly discussing his aspirations for the future, particularly his desire to start a family. In a recent People interview, he expressed his eagerness to embrace fatherhood at a young age, stating, "I've always wanted to be a young dad, and I always want to be able to take my kids wherever I go." However, he was quick to add that such decisions would be made jointly with his wife, acknowledging Nicola's own enthusiasm for parenthood.

Brooklyn's hospitalization prompted an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities alike. Social media was flooded with well-wishes, with many expressing hope for a swift recovery. Former Made In Chelsea star Hugo Taylor commented, "I've done that. It's brutal. Get well soon."

While Brooklyn recuperates, his family has felt his absence. Just prior to the incident, Victoria Beckham shared a poignant message on social media, expressing how much she and David were missing Brooklyn and Nicola while spending time with their other children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Victoria wrote, "Happy summer. Creating memories and sharing special moments. I love you all so much. Missing you [Brooklyn and Nicola]."