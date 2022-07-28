Usher Lands an Interesting New Project

Amid his meme-worthy Tiny Desk performance, 8701 singer Usher has a new gig. The "watch this" meme is embarking on a new journey as an executive producer. The "Let It Burn" singer will be the EP of a new series about the birth of the Jazz Age alongside showrunners Bill Macdonald of Rome - and Walt Becker of Wild Hogs. The project, Storyville, is set in New Orleans and chronicles the story of five brothel madams as they fight to control the red light district. Before this project, Usher served as a judge and mentor on The Voice, aside from his lengthy resume in music and performing. Its a project under the Sterling TV umbrella.

"'Storyville' is an epic tale sparked by the origins of the sound that inspired my career – a story that touches the nerve of social and cultural relevance today," the singer said in a statement, per Variety. Starlings TV President/EP Chris Philip – as well as its CEO Karine Martin will also executive produce the series. "Usher's massive global appeal, musical and acting genius will propel this unique and compelling original series into must-see viewing worldwide," Philip said. "His invaluable creative and musical contributions to Storyville fulfill our vision of contrasting the gritty, sometimes brutal sides of New Orleans life with it giving birth to a beautiful, diverse and defining new artform."

The show is a thriller drama. Starlings TV is backing Sherlock's Daughter.

Usher has been in the media as of late due to his record-breaking NPR appearance. To date, the intimate live performance has over 8 million views on YouTube.

Outside of music, his acting career isn't that extensive. He's appeared on Moesha and Light It Up most notably. Other credits include Muppets Most Wanted and The Incredibles.