Tyler, the Creator Backs out of Major Music Festivals

It seems this won't be a happy summer for fans of Tyler, the Creator. The rapper, who performed at Coachella in April, announced on X that he has to bow out of upcoming music festivals Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. He noted that he's "made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all. Please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person."

Tyler, whose real name is Tyler Okonma, did not reveal the reason for the cancellations, but the official Outside Lands account shared that he had to bow out due to "personal reasons." The festival, which will take place Aug. 9 to 11 in San Francisco, also revealed that Sabrina Carpenter will take his place and headline on Aug. 10. Chicago-based Lollapalooza announced on their account that Megan Thee Stallion will be taking his place as headliner on Aug. 1.

There is still good news for fans hoping to see Tyler this year. This November will mark the 10th Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, a music festival and carnival curated by the rapper. The event will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Nov. 16 and 17. Passes are currently sold out, but if people are interested, they are able to join the waitlist. All information is posted on the official website.

It's unknown if Tyler, the Creator has any other performances scheduled for the remainder of the year. However, he certainly seems to have a good reason for canceling Outside Lands and Lolla, so he can definitely take as much time as he needs before he feels ready to return, whatever the reason may be. At least he is still putting focus on his own music festival, and even though tickets are already sold out, it will still be exciting to see who will be joining him.

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands will also still be very exciting, with plenty of artists to look forward to. It's very possible that Tyler could be added as a headliner to both festivals next summer in order to make up for this year, but that might also have to depend on what his schedule looks like a year from now. At the very least, it's clear that he did not want to cancel, which shows just how much he cares.