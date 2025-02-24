Tyga Mourns Loss of His Mother in Touching Message After Her Death

Rapper Tyga has suffered an unimaginable loss. The “Rack City” rapper’s mother, Pasionaye Nguyen, passed away on January 18. She was just 53-years-old. He recently penned a heartfelt tribute to her on his Instagram account.

“I been trying to understand and process why God takes the most meaningful and most beautifulest people away from us. But I know I’ll never get an answer that will fill the emptiness in my heart.💔” he wrote in part, showing a series of individual photos of her and pictures with them together in a post. “Can’t imagine life without you by my side. You were the best and most supportive person in my life, you always made things better when I felt at my lowest and worst. I would trade anything just to be able to be with you again 😢 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. and I can’t wait for the day until we’re together again🕊️🕊️🕊️ I’ll see you soon and save me a spot right next to you in paradise💜I Love you forever mom and I’ll do my best to celebrate you with every moment that I have left.”

The final slide in the post was a video of Pasionaye listening to a voicemail she left Tyga that he put in his 2012 song “Black Crowns” on the album Careless World: Rise of the Last King. She becomes overwhelmed with emotion in the clip.

“Just wanted to call to let you know how proud I am of you sweetie,” she says in the recorded voice message. “This album is amazing. I have never imagined that God would bless you so much as he is going to continue to bless you. He’s already made you the king that you are only one to wear the black crown. Ah, I’m just so proud, I just wanna shed a tear right now. OK Mommy loves you, and you the best thing ever,” she concludes in the outro. “You are my heart, I love you sweetie, bye bye.”

In 2016, while discussing co-parenting woes with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, the mother of his son King, Tyga opened up about his own upbringing. “When I was growing up, I didn’t know about the problems my mom had,” he said, per PEOPLE. “She always made sure that I was good, I was happy.”