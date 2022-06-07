Suspect in Rapper Trouble Murder Case Turns Himself In

✖

Jamichael Jones, the man suspected of shooting and killing Atlanta rapper Trouble, surrendered to Rockdale County, Georgia sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning. Jones, 33, is suspected of killing Trouble early Sunday morning after finding the performer with his ex-girlfriend, according to the arrest warrant. Trouble, born Mariel Semonte Orr, was 34.

Jones was denied bond and his next hearing is scheduled for June 15, reports Fox 5 Atlanta. He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said Jones was arrested after a "walk and talk," where deputies went to areas where Jones has connections to find him. Their search led them to Jones' mother's house, where his mother called him.

"The mother turned the son onto one of my sergeants, who began to talk to him and convince Mr. Jones to turn himself in," Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levette said. Jones told deputies he would meet them at a hospital in Clayton County, but they stayed in contact with him and his mother. Jones' mother was a "huge resource in helping us apprehend" him, Levette said. Levette said Jones has shown no signs of repose but "does appear fearful."

According to the arrest warrant, Jones allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend in the face twice, including once before shooting Orr, reports 11 Alive. Deputies arrived at the ex-girlfriend's apartment in response to a 911 call. They found the ex-girlfriend with "visible injuries on her face consistent with being struck." She told deputies Jones entered the house when she and Orr were asleep in bed. She was awoken by Jones' punches.

Jones and Orr began fighting, according to the warrant. The ex-girlfriend tried to help Orr. That is when Jones "pulled out a handgun and shot Mr. Orr and left the scene," the warrant reads. Orr was shot in the chest. Jones was only in the apartment for seven minutes, according to the warrant.

The woman told deputies she dated Jones for three years. They broke up the week before Orr's death when he hit her in the middle of an argument about finances, according to the warrant. She called 911 but did not file a police report because Jones left the scene. Jones did not return to the home they shared until the shooting. Deputies noted the front door was forced open and they obtained surveillance footage of Jones arriving and leaving the apartment complex, the document notes.

Orr was signed to Def Jam, which published a tribute to the "Bussin'" rapper on its Instagram page. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble," the label's statement read. "A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob."