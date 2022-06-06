Trouble Has Died: 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Alexis Sky Confirms Rapper Ex's Death

✖

Atlanta rapper Trouble, born Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot at his apartment early Sunday morning, the Rockdale County, Georgia sheriff's office said. Orr's death was confirmed by many who knew him, including Love & Hip Hop star Alexis Sky, before Rockdale County sheriff's spokeswoman Jedidia Canty's press conference Sunday evening. Jamichael Jones, 33, was identified as the suspect in Orr's death.

Orr, 34, was found with a gunshot wound at the Lake St. James Apartment complex in Conyers, Georgia at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, reports 11Alive. The rapper was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries, Canty said. No arrests have been made, but there is a warrant for Jones' arrest. The sheriff's office also released a photo of Jones.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and domestic, Canty said. Authorities believe Orr and Jones knew the woman they were visiting Sunday morning, based on their early investigation. Orr sent his last tweet just hours before his death. "Its toooooooo many 12 of for me tonight IM GOIN HOME," he wrote. "Yall move smoove outchea."

Sky, Trouble's ex-girlfriend, was among the first people to tweet condolences to Orr's family. "RIP [Trouble]... I'm so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn't deserve this I'm praying for your kids and family," she wrote. "R.I.P. Trouble," Gucci Mane wrote.

Trouble's label, Def Jam, also confirmed his death. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob," the label's statement on Instagram read.

Trouble rose to fame with his 2011 mixtape, December 17th, which included the hit "Bussin.'" He was at the center of controversy in January 2020, when a woman filed a police report against him in Atlanta, reports 11Alive. The woman claimed they got into an argument at a New Year's Day party. After they left, Trouble allegedly pushed her onto the ground on a highway. In 2019, Trouble promoted an event in Atlanta's Perkerson Park pushing for non-violence.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information can call the office at (770) 278-8188 or (770) 843-7647.