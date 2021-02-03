Trey Songz' Alleged Sex Tape Leaks and Twitter Is Freaking Out

✖

After an NSFW video featuring someone alleged to be Trey Songz was leaked online, the "Na Na" singer appears to have responded on social media. The sex tape allegedly featuring the artist blew up on Twitter, even trending his first name, as people speculated whether or not the man in the video is actually him, even comparing the tattoos of the man in the video and the artist.

While Songz's rep declined to comment to Page Six about the rumors, the musician appeared to respond on Instagram Wednesday, posting two photos of himself looking confused and wearing a "Hoesmad" hat. The "Slow Motion" singer captioned the pictures with a shocked face emoji only. Later that day, he shared a video of himself limping, set to the portion of Juvenile's "Set It Off" that goes, "I walk wit a limp, 'cause my nuts heavy." If that wasn't clear enough, Songz captioned the video, "I walk wit a limp cause..."

The alleged leak comes just hours after the musician was spotted partying maskless in Las Vegas. In photos from Toochi Kash and Chris Kash's house in Nevada, OK Magazine reported Songz can be seen drinking with women clad in lingerie and pouring beer down a funnel to women amid a maskless crowd on Feb. 1. The week prior, he was arrested at the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and getting into a physical fight with an officer who confronted him about it. TMZ reported Songz was arrested on suspicion of trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. The first two charges are misdemeanors, and the third a low-grade felony.

In October 2020, Songz announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive," he said on Instagram at the time. "I will be taking this seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign."

In December, he made headlines again after performing for hundreds of fans packed into a Columbus, Ohio club, in what the health department called "egregious violations" of pandemic safety code. The venue was cited for improper conduct and disorderly activities, and the incident was referred to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including the revocation of its liquor license, authorities said at the time.