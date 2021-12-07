Travis Scott Is Trying to Get out of Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott filed to have all the civil lawsuits against him over the Astroworld Festival tragedy dismissed. In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Scott’s lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli, asked a judge to dismiss one case “with prejudice,” which would build a strong case towards denying all the other cases as well. The files say that Scott takes no responsibility for the events at his concert.

Scott and his attorney singled out a civil lawsuit filed by a person named Jessie Garcia, who claims he was in the crowd when it turned violent at the Astroworld Festival last month. Garcia’s suit targets Scott, his company Jack Enterprises and his music label Cactus Jack, and Scott believes it should be dismissed “with prejudice.” In legal terms, this would set a precedent that would almost guarantee that other cases would be dismissed as well once they are reviewed.

Scott is issuing a “general denial” against Garcia’s suit, which serves as a default response to all the other lawsuits like it. An insider told TMZ that Scott is trying to expedite this process even further by combining all the lawsuits into one “multi-district litigation.” He and his lawyer filed a motion for this last week.

The court has yet to rule on these requests, and there’s no indication which way they are leaning. Scott’s requests hinge on his claim that he is not legally liable for the injuries and deaths at Astroworld. Instead, he pins the blame on the venue and organizers.

Scott’s filings say that there were “critical failures” in organizing his music festival, “including inadequate and poorly trained security, deficient coordination between city officials and festival management, and a nearly hour-long delay in halting the show after the danger became apparent.” Fans have attributed many of these failures to Scott, but apparently he does not see them as his fault.

Scott headlined the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, playing to a dangerously packed crowd. The mob moved so quickly in such a tight space that 10 people were killed, and many others were injured. There were some heart attacks among the victims, as well as injuries due to trampling. Scott continued to play even as an ambulance drove into the crowd to locate the injured, and some audience members chanted in unison to try to get his attention and stop the show. Some are now suing Scott for as much as $1 million in damages.