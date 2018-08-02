Music

Travis Scott Grilled for Removing Transgender Model From ‘Astroworld’ Album Artwork

Travis Scott is in hot water with some fans after removing iconic transgender model Amanda Lepore from the art for his new album Astroworld.

After preliminary album art shared by photographer David LaChapelle compared to the final product showed Lepore had been photoshopped out of the final version, many fans, and Lepore herself, noticed the omission.

Lepore also told TMZ that she must have just been too good looking to make the rapper’s final cut, saying, “A girl can’t help it! I’m too distracting for the eyes! I upstaged everyone in the photograph!” She adds … “Oh well … I love David LaChapelle and Travis Scott! Love and kisses.”

LaChapelle had a similar answer when asked about the difference between the shot he originally took and the one that ended up on Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend’s album. He said on social media that Lepore “just upstaged everyone” and that she “knows the T.”

And while LaChapelle made it clear that Scott’s omission had “nothing to do with hating,” many people on Twitter are lamenting her being edited out, even accusing Scott of being transphobic. The accusation comes with an extra level of drama when fans pointed out that Jenner’s dad Caitlyn Jenner is a trans woman.

Will fans ever get a real explanation for the edit?

Photo Credit: Getty / Noam Galai

