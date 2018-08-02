Travis Scott Grilled for Removing Transgender Model From ‘Astroworld’ Album Artwork

Travis Scott is in hot water with some fans after removing iconic transgender model Amanda Lepore from the art for his new album Astroworld.

After preliminary album art shared by photographer David LaChapelle compared to the final product showed Lepore had been photoshopped out of the final version, many fans, and Lepore herself, noticed the omission.

Travis Scott edited out transgender model Amanda Lepore from the final version of his #Astroworld album cover. pic.twitter.com/ug6ySU67YV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2018

It was great being part of @LaChapelleland ‘s incredible photograph of @trvisXX‘s album cover but I’m curious why I’m not on the picture @trvisXX posted? 💋❤️💄 #amandalepore #glamourgirl pic.twitter.com/u9XTQzpuuZ — Amanda Lepore (@Amanda_Lepore) August 1, 2018

Lepore also told TMZ that she must have just been too good looking to make the rapper’s final cut, saying, “A girl can’t help it! I’m too distracting for the eyes! I upstaged everyone in the photograph!” She adds … “Oh well … I love David LaChapelle and Travis Scott! Love and kisses.”

LaChapelle had a similar answer when asked about the difference between the shot he originally took and the one that ended up on Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend’s album. He said on social media that Lepore “just upstaged everyone” and that she “knows the T.”

And while LaChapelle made it clear that Scott’s omission had “nothing to do with hating,” many people on Twitter are lamenting her being edited out, even accusing Scott of being transphobic. The accusation comes with an extra level of drama when fans pointed out that Jenner’s dad Caitlyn Jenner is a trans woman.

#AmandaLepore would have been a beacon of hope for the trans people that feel underrepresented in pop culture. I’m disappointed that the LGBT community no longer has representation in such a widely spread image. #ASTROWORLD pic.twitter.com/c8lOPCxmBk — James 🕊 (@jamestakesny) August 2, 2018

A lot of you won’t understand cause you’re Herero but to LGBT ppl this #amandalepore shit speaks volumes! Society truly hates us but will take anything they can from us — CHAOTIC NEUTRAL (@cybersadist) August 2, 2018

Can we talk about how @trvisXX edited #AmandaLepore out of his album cover even though his mother in law is a trans woman? — 🤬 (@neilthefurious) August 2, 2018

Like I just got sucked into the comments on @trvisXX’s cover art excluding @AmandaLepore and got so sad for her 🙁 like that is blatant discrimination and people were so mean to her — JΛЯК (@jarkattack) August 2, 2018

Will fans ever get a real explanation for the edit?

