Cher Defends Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Over Travis Scott Fight: 'He Finished It'

Cher is sticking beside her man. Multiple media outlets reported that her younger beau, Alexander "AE" Edwards, was part of a brawl that involved 808 Mafia producer Southside, Tyga, and Travis Scott. The "Believe" singer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her support. "I'm Proud of Alexander. He Didn't Start The fight. Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him," she wrote.

According to TMZ, Richie Akiva threw a celebrity-filled party in Cannes during the annual film festival. A fight between Scott and Tyga's camps broke out. Video shows Edwards fighting Southside, with Cher's man landing several uppercuts before Scott finally pulled him off the guy. Tyga reportedly was not in the physical altercation. Tyga and AE's crew stayed at the party after the brawl. Despite Cher's social media post, sources say Edwards actually started the fight.

AE was previously engaged to Amber Rose. they split due to his alleged infidelity. They share a son together.

Cher and the music executive have been linked since late 2022. She's 40 years his senior. As for how they met, Cher revealed they connected over text after meeting "for about 15 minutes" at a 2022 Paris Fashion Week event. "It was really shocking, because people just don't give out my number," she said. A mutual friend gave him her number, as reported by PEOPLE. "I had been telling all my friends, 'We're too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.' So I did what I said not to do!"

She says life with her man is simple. "No matter what happens, I love being with him," she added. "He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it's never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, 'Well, this is doomed.' But we've been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would've been worth it. I've had the best time."