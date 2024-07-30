Travis Scott Arraignment Set Following Arrest

Travis Scott3, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, is once again entangled in legal complications. The 33-year-old hip-hop star was initially scheduled for an arraignment hearing on July 25 following his arrest in Miami Beach last month. However, due to his ongoing European concert tour, Circus Maximus, the legal proceeding has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 31, reports NBC 6.

The incident that led to Scott's arrest unfolded in the pre-dawn hours at the Miami Beach Marina. Law enforcement personnel were summoned to the location around 1:44 a.m., responding to reports of a disturbance involving the musician on a yacht. Upon arrival, officers encountered a heated altercation between Scott and the boat's crew members.

According to the arrest affidavit, authorities observed Scott in an agitated state, yelling at the vessel's occupants. The document notes that officers detected an intense aroma of alcohol on Scott's breath, indicating that he was intoxicated. Initially instructed to vacate the premises or face arrest, Scott complied and departed in a vehicle.

However, the situation escalated when Scott returned to the marina approximately five minutes later. Disregarding explicit orders from officers not to approach the yacht, the rapper resumed his confrontational behavior. The affidavit states that Scott began "yelling once again, becoming erratic disturbing the peace," which promptly led to his arrest.

During his interaction with law enforcement, Scott reportedly acknowledged consuming alcohol, justifying his behavior with the casual remark, "It's Miami." The incident was captured on body-worn cameras by ten officers present at the scene, providing a comprehensive record of the events that transpired.

Scott faces charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication. Following his arrest, he was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail. A bond of $650 was posted for his release, and he was discharged from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County at 8 a.m. that Thursday.

This recent legal entanglement is not Scott's first brush with the law. The rapper has a history of legal issues stemming from his concerts and public behavior. In 2015, Scott was arrested at Lollapalooza for encouraging fans to breach security barricades. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct and received a one-year court supervision sentence.

Similarly, in 2017, Scott faced charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and endangering the welfare of a minor after a performance in Rogers, Arkansas. While two charges were dismissed, Scott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and paid restitution to individuals claiming injuries from the event.

Despite these legal troubles, Scott's career continues to thrive. He is currently in the midst of his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour, which has been met with overwhelming success. The European and UK leg of the tour has already grossed nearly $27 million, with more than 270,000 attendees across the first 11 dates. Scott has made history as the first US hip-hop artist to sell 200,000 tickets in a year across three shows in Italy.

The tour's success extends beyond Europe, with Scott recently announcing additional dates in Australia and New Zealand. Due to extraordinary demand, a second show has been added at Sydney's Allianz Stadium on Oct. 18. The Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour will follow visits to several Latin American countries in September.

As news of Scott's arrest circulates, questions arise about the potential impact on his ongoing tour. However, the rescheduling of his arraignment hearing suggests that the tour is proceeding as planned, at least for now.