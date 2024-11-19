Travis Scott and Live Nation Begin to Settle Injury Lawsuits From Tragic Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott and Live Nation have settled lawsuits with nearly 100 plaintiffs following the deadly 2021 Astroworld music festival that left others seriously injured. The settlement comes just days before a trial was set to begin in Houston where the annual multi-day festival was held.

Outside of the ten deaths from the festivals, those injured claimed they experienced everything from lung collapses, to PTSD. The youngest death was a nine-year-old festival attendee. The trial isn’t the first. Other settlements were reached beforehand in those who suffered fatalities.

The settlement came after the Texas Supreme Court denied a petition from Live Nation trying to prevent the deposition of its CEO, Michael Rapino, who tried to reschedule the hearing. There have been an estimated 1,000 personal injury lawsuits.

During the tragic event, a crowd surged toward the stage, squeezing people so tightly they could not breathe, causing the deaths. Some believe foul play were involved as dozens claimed they were stuck with needles before the surge happened.

An investigation revealed the festival was beyond capacity, and there were not enough security measures put in place. Scott has apologized for the ordeal. Of the 2021 tragedy, Scott called it “devastating.” He said in an interview, per Entertainment Weekly: “That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating. And when it came to making, like even finishing the album… I got back into it probably like, I don’t know, months and months and months after. And the idea of just even getting back into music, working on music and just even getting into that, was therapeutic of being able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it…I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost.”