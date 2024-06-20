Travis Scott Arrested in Miami

Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday morning in Miami. The 33-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was apprehended and subsequently booked into Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

According to official records, per CNN, the incident unfolded at the Miami Beach Marina, where Scott was arrested at approximately 1:44 a.m. The situation escalated when law enforcement was summoned to the marina in response to reports of a disturbance involving Scott on a charter boat. Upon arrival, officers encountered a heated dispute between the musician and the vessel's crew.

According to the news outlet, the arrest affidavit provides a more detailed account of the events. Police were initially called to the dock to address reports of individuals engaging in a physical altercation on a yacht. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed that Scott was agitated, shouting at the boat's occupants. The affidavit notes that officers detected a "strong smell of alcohol" emanating from Scott's breath, indicating his inebriated state.



Despite being instructed to vacate the premises or face arrest, Scott initially complied by departing in a vehicle. However, the situation took a turn when he returned to the marina approximately five minutes later. Disregarding the officers' explicit commands not to approach the yacht, Scott resumed his aggressive behavior, "yelling once again, becoming erratic disturbing the peace," as stated in the affidavit. This act led to his immediate arrest.

During the interaction with law enforcement, Scott reportedly admitted to consuming alcohol, justifying his behavior by stating, "It's Miami." The affidavit also mentions that the incident was captured on body-worn cameras by ten officers present at the scene.

Scott, known for chart-topping hits like "Sicko Mode" and "Fe!N," has been a dominant force in the rap scene over the past decade. His live performances have garnered both acclaim and controversy, with the most notable incident being the Astroworld Festival in 2021, which resulted in ten fatalities.

This recent arrest is not Scott's first brush with the law. He has a history of legal issues stemming from his concerts, including a 2015 arrest at Lollapalooza for encouraging fans to breach security barricades. In that instance, Scott pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct and received a one-year court supervision sentence.

Similarly, in 2017, he faced charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and endangering the welfare of a minor after a show in Rogers, Arkansas. While two charges were dismissed, Scott pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and paid restitution to individuals claiming injuries from the event.

As news of Scott's arrest spreads, questions arise about the potential impact on his upcoming European tour, scheduled to commence on June 28 in the Netherlands. A $650 bond was posted for Scott's release, and he was let out of jail at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.