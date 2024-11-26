‘Christmas Carol’ Actor Dies During Live Performance: GoFundMe Launched After Sudden Death of Julien Arnold

The Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, theatre community is reeling from the unexpected loss of veteran performer Julien Arnold, who passed away during a live performance of A Christmas Carol at the Citadel Theatre on Nov. 24. The tragic incident occurred during the production’s second night, during which Arnold was portraying multiple beloved characters, including Marley, Mr. Fezziwig, and Banjo, and was part of the ensemble, per CTV News Edmonton.

“We are heartbroken to share that during the Nov. 24 performance of A Christmas Carol, a beloved cast member Julien Arnold, tragically passed away,” the Citadel Theatre announced in a statement to the outlet. “A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, his presence brought joy, heart and depth to every role, and his artistic contributions – and big hugs – will be deeply missed.”

Emergency services responded promptly to the theatre at approximately 8:28 p.m., according to Alberta Health Services spokesperson Kerry Williamson. Despite immediate intervention from medical professionals in the audience and paramedics, Arnold passed away at the venue, reports the CBC.

A fixture in Edmonton’s performing arts scene for over 25 years, Arnold’s impact on local theatre was substantial. His career included significant contributions to numerous productions at the Citadel, and he was instrumental in establishing the Free Will Players theatre company, which produces the Freewill Shakespeare Festival. His influence extended to most of Edmonton’s major theatres and theatre festivals.

The festival’s artistic director, David Horak, reflected on Arnold’s unique abilities and character. “He just had the ability to create characters that had the biggest hearts in the world, and he was like that as well, as a person,” Horak told CBC. He particularly praised Arnold’s talent for making complex scripts accessible, adding, “There’s nobody, nobody quite like him.”

Arnold’s theatrical career began in his hometown of Edmonton, where he earned both his bachelor of fine arts in 1989 and later his master of fine arts in directing in 2006 from the University of Alberta, according to the CBC. His dedication to his craft and community made him invaluable in Edmonton’s cultural community.

The Citadel Theatre’s executive director, Jessie van Rijn, and artistic director, Daryl Cloran, extended their gratitude to the front-of-house team, medical professionals from the audience, and emergency services for their swift response. The theatre has announced modifications to the upcoming performance schedule of A Christmas Carol, which was set to run until Dec. 24, as the company processes this loss. Ticket holders affected by these changes will be contacted directly.

“We are asking for some privacy and patience as we turn our attention to supporting family members, the Christmas Carol company, staff and patrons at this time,” van Rijn and Cloran stated, per the CBC.

In response to this sudden loss, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to support Arnold’s wife, Sheiny, with funeral expenses and living costs during the difficult period. The fundraiser aims to help cover immediate needs, including rent, groceries, and time off work to grieve. The community’s outpouring of support has surpassed expectations, with donations reaching $46,290 as of this writing, far exceeding the initial $25,000 goal. Campaign organizers recognized Arnold’s wide-reaching impact on the community, encouraging widespread sharing of the fundraiser to ensure all those touched by his work have the opportunity to offer support and condolences.

“A cherished member of the Edmonton theatre community, Julien left us doing what he loved most,” the GoFundMe page states, noting that information about a memorial service will be forthcoming.