Tour Tommy Lee’s Nearly 10,000-Square Foot $4.49M Calabasas Mansion

Rocker Tommy Lee calls California home, recently picking up a new spread in Brentwood after listing his Calabasas mansion for $4.59 million in May 2020. The 9,991-square-foot, six-bedroom, eight-bath home sits on a hill with impressive views of Los Angeles and was built in 1987 as the personal residence of the developer of Vista Point in Calabasas, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares.

A number of stars live in Calabasas including several members of the Kardashian family, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Drake. The neighborhood is popular with celebrities due to its private nature as well as its proximity to Los Angeles. Lee’s home is comprised of several levels that encircle a large central atrium with koi pond, palms and foliage, and the atrium has a retractable roof.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through for more photos of the spread.

In the hills

Palm trees surround the California home, which has a very stylized interior and was built with a focus on quality of construction and materials.

Living space

The interior rooms are large, open and airy with expansive views across the atrium, which features a retractable roof to allow sunlight and fresh air to fill the house.

Space to eat

A large chef’s kitchen carries the tones of the rest of the house and features brown cabinets and stone countertops alongside stainless-steel appliances. A dining room is accented with dark wood and heavy chairs along with a tray ceiling.

Downstairs

On the lower level, there’s a wine-tasting and dining room in similar Old World style with dark tones and lighter wood accents. The home also holds an office/library with a private terrace, and the garage and storage space are on the bottom level as well.

Extras

The lower levels offer a number of amenities including a screening room with concession stand, a wine-tasting room and a dining room. The house is perfect for a musician as it also features a large professional recording studio with isolation booths and a control room.

Outdoors

An outdoor pool and spa offers scenic views of the city from up in the hills, as well as plenty of space to relax outside. Inside, the master suite is on the main level and opens onto the outdoor pool and spa terrace.