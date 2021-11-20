Megan Thee Stallion Backs out of Highly Anticipated AMA Performance Due to ‘Personal Matter’

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be taking the stage at this year’s American Music Awards after all. The certified “Hot Girl” took to Twitter to let fans know that she has some private matters to tend to. As a result, she’s backed out of her highly-anticipated live performance.

“Hotties I was so excited to go to the [AMAs] and perform with [BTS], but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend. I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform [BTS_Butter] real soon!”

https://twitter.com/theestallion/status/1462109315892973578?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The “Body” rapper is being mum on what personal matters are at play. One fan replied in the thread, noting that Stallion recently lost someone close to her.

The cancellation comes amid the tragic murder of fellow rapper, YoungDolph. The 36-year-old was shot dead in his hometown of Memphis whilevisiting a local bakery. Video camera surveillance showed two assailantsfiring into the bakery as witnesses say an unsuspecting Dolph talked onthe phone.

https://twitter.com/fairy_yoongs/status/1462114549746839568?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Stallion Tweeted her heartbreak over Dolph’s death on Nov. 17. “I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend Dolph,” she wrote.

While fans are disappointed, many are offering her encouraging words. OMG NOOOO!!! I’m so sorry Megan, we hope whatever is going on in your life gets sorted out as soon as possible, and that someday we’ll have a performance with you and @BTS_twt. Take care!!!” one wrote.

Stallion has been having a major year. She was recently awarded the 2021 Glamour Woman of the Year Award at the Rainbow Room in New York City. the Houston native is also graduating with her degree in Health Care Administration. Stallion also is now the owner of Popeyes franchises and has a new partnership with the fast-food chain, releasing her own sauce, Hottie Sauce, available during a limited time. The partnership also includes custom merchandise and a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness.