'Throw Some D's' Rapper Rich Boy Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Marece "Rich Boy" Richards, the Mobile, Alabama-based rapper best known for his hit 2006 song "Throw Some D's," has been arrested. The musician was booked in a Mobile jail on Friday, Sept. 30 on charges including domestic violence, harassment, and domestic violence assault following an alleged altercation with his parents, according to NBC 15.

At this time, details of the incident remain unclear. AL.com reported that a video that circulated online appeared to show a shirtless Richards wearing shorts and holding a pair of long-handled loppers. However, both the source of the video, which showed Richards in some sort of confrontation, and its possible relation to his Friday arrest, remain unclear. Jail logs, however, confirmed that Richards was booked Friday on several charges, including two third-degree domestic violence charges, one specifying harassment and the other assault. He remained in jail as of Sunday morning. Further details of the incident and the rapper's arrest are unclear.

This marks just the latest run-in with the law for Richards, who in 2008 was hit with a civil suit related to a 2005 incident in which an accountant suffered injuries from ricocheting bullet fragments fired from a Cadillac driven by Richards and occupied by his brother, Irvin O. Richards Jr. Both Ricahrds and his brother pleaded guilty to attempted assault, with the rapper receiving probation while his brother received a 10-year sentence. However, years later, the accountant filed a civil suit, with a jury in 2008 with a judgement against Richards and his brother for $25,000 in compensatory damages and $312,500 in punitive damages. There has been a years-long dispute over collection of the judgement ever since.

Amid his most recent arrest, Richards has received support from his fellow musicians, including rapper Bianca Clarke, who wrote on social media, "Sending love to our hometown hero!" Meanwhile, Elric Jerel Simon, who records and performs as Rellik, wrote, "It's crazy ... when you up [people] be quiet as a mouse. But any sign of you being down or in a different space, your name is going to ring like a church bell. Prayers up and love to my bro Rich."

Best known by his stage name Rich Boy, Ricahards is a rapper with several albums under his belt. He is best known, though, for "Throw Some D's," the lead single for his eponymous debut album that scored a Top 10 hit in 2006. That album also included the singles "Boy Looka Here," "Good Tings," and "Let's Get This Paper." The album was followed by 2013's Break the Pot, his second album that featured singles like "Drop" and "Pimp On" and featured appearances from Maino, Mista Raja, Bobby V, Doe B, Playboi Lo and Smash. His third studio album, Featuring, released in 2015.