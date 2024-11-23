Rapper Found Dead After Attending Halloween Rave: Peezy Was 20

A young up-and-coming rapper had his life cut short during a Halloween party in Melbourne, Australia. Pal Bidong, better known as Peezy, was found dead of a gunshot wound around 3:15 a.m. back at the end of October.

The 20-year-old rapper’s death was linked to a modern “east versus west” gang feud, though Peezy had no connections to the gangs. Several reports indicated the young rap star was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Lawyer Kot Monoah spoke with 9News on the rapper’s death, adding pleas to the community to remain calm and not take to vigilantism in the aftermath.

“The intel is that young people who are friends, close associates and relatives of the deceased obviously are very sad,” he said. Bidong’s brother, Nyot, also spoke out and shared memories about the late rapper.

“To all of us, and the people who knew him, he was already the biggest thing, and he just wanted to be the biggest thing in the world,” he said, calling his brother a “lovely, caring person.”

The scene of the murder descended into some chaos after the incident, leaving a camera person and a police officer injured. The teen who assaulted the camera operator was arrested, while the alleged gunman is still free. Victoria Police have assured the public that there is no immediate danger, nothing there was no “ongoing immediate risk to the community.”

Police urge the public to give information on the alleged shooter. They are also trying to combat the “wall of silence” on the street.