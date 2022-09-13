90 Day Fiancé star Yve Arellano's immigration attorney promises more evidence to come when it comes to proving that her estranged husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, falsified domestic violence claims against the reality TV personality as part of an immigration fraud scheme. Attorney Kathleen Martinez discounted the leaked audio of an explosive verbal fight between Arellano and Abdelhamed in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the Sept. 14 episode of The Sarah Fraser Show.

Arellano pleaded not guilty last week to domestic violence charges after being charged on Aug. 15 with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member after an alleged incident with Abdelhamed. Arellano's reps have long claimed Abdelhamed falsified the domestic violence allegations in an attempt to obtain a U visa – or a visa set aside for victims or witnesses of certain crimes or abuse.

Martinez tells TV and podcast host/comedian/producer Sarah Fraser that the audio of Arellano yelling at her husband "doesn't really prove anything" other than that "she was fed up with him and she yelled at him – that's not domestic abuse." When it comes to obtaining a U visa, Martinez said there isn't enough proof Abdelhamed was a victim of a qualifying crime, adding that "her yelling at him is just being a wife fed up with the fact that he doesn't do anything around the house."

"I mean, maybe she was starting to figure out that he wasn't really contributing to their marriage at all," Martinez told Fraser. "She might have started to figure out that he was starting to use her. I think it caught on a little bit too late for her." There's more to come in Arellano's case, Martinez claimed, thanks to the outpouring of evidence, including text messages, that have come out following her client's arrest. "Thankfully, because of the huge fan base that Yve has, a lot of people have come forward to her who have communicated with Mohamed privately," she shared, "like the person from the immigrant Facebook group who was kind of coaching him on how to prepare for U visa applications."

See the full interview with Martinez when it premieres on The Sarah Fraser Show Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. ET. The Sarah Fraser Show has more than 6 million downloads and has welcomed guests from Real Housewives of Potomac's Monique Samuels to 90 Day Fiancé and Married at First Sight stars.