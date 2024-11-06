Gucci Mane Accused of Domestic Violence

Gucci Mane may be in more trouble as an ex-girlfriend has come forward with allegations of domestic abuse against him. Mac Bre-Z, who was once signed to his 1017 label, says he’s also guilty of theft, claiming that she was not properly credited or paid for her contributions to his music.

Her allegations came out in an Instagram post, per The Root. “Mac Bre-z is The first artist you ever signed. You loved to mention me in your songs. You loved having me on your arm. You loved that I took the stand [and] defended you in court as your alibi to keep you outta of jail. [And] You loved collaborating with me on your albums [and] mixtapes. But I would love to get paid for my writing credits,” she wrote, adding, “They say you changed for the better. So Why haven’t you done the right thing [and] just compensate me for everything I’m entitled to? Everybody eating off these records but me. I never did a tell all [and] exposed any stories about your personal life over the 6yrs we were together.”

She says she didn’t initially tell on her ex after he allegedly “punched her in the face. ” In a separate post, she claims he stole the idea for a song she was recording with Zaytoven, an Atlanta producer, which she also says she created a music video for.

Official promotional image for Gucci Mane’s “Lemonade” Music video (Credit: Warner Bros. Records)

Regarding being punched by the rapper, the moment was caught on video and it happened during a live performance in 2005. In the clip, Gucci performed on stage. He then starts to argue with Mac before he pushes her back before reaching over a person separating them and the rapper punches her in the face.

Gucci is married to entrepreneur, Keyshia Ka’Oir. The couple wed in a lavish ceremony in 2017. They met in 2010 on the set of his music video “911 Emergency.” She remained loyal during his prison stint. They now share two children, a son, Ice, and a daughter, Iceland.