Rapper Charged After Allegedly Hiring Hitman

Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac is facing time behind bars for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot. The 31-year-old musician, real name Clifton E. Terry III, was formally indicted Wednesday, Aug. 24 on multiple charges after he allegedly paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights, Michigan woman.

The Eastern District of Michigan Attorney's Office confirmed in a statement on Thursday, Aug. 25 that a federal grand jury issued an indictment charging Mac with murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Andre D. Sims, the 25-year-old alleged hitman, was indicted for his role in the attempted assassination in March.

Prosecutors allege that in November 2020, Mac solicited Sims, a Grand Rapids resident, to kill an unnamed woman. He arranged to pay Sims $10,000 in cash. Sims allegedly traveled to Flint from Grand Rapids on November 27, 2020, and after obtaining a vehicle, he drove to e to the victim's residence in Sterling Heights and parked across the street on Nov. 28. When the victim left her house hours later, Sims is said to have approached her vehicle and fired seven to eight gunshots at her. The victim was shot multiple times but survived.

The shooting was captured on the woman's home security system. Immediately following the shooting, Sims drove off and left his vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. Mac picked him up and agreed to pay Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.

Mac faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charges of conspiring to commit murder-for-hire and for committing murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury. He also faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charge of aiding and abetting the use and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. In addition to the murder-for-hire case, Mac is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County Circuit Court for his alleged role in the August 17, 2021, killing of Devaroe Davis. Sims, meanwhile, was recently sentenced to life in prison following his murder conviction for the shooting death of a 65-year-old woman. A date was not revealed for Mac's next court appearance. The rapper has not yet entered a plea.