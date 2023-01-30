Three Dog Night's Floyd Sneed Dead at 80

Floyd Sneed, the legendary drummer behind the band Three Dog Night, has died. In a statement shared to the rock band's Facebook page on Saturday, Jan. 28, Three Dog Night said they were "saddened to learn of the passing of Floyd Sneed." Sneed's cause of death was not disclosed. He was 80.

In the band's post, Sneed was remembered as "an absolutely wonderful human being, a complete original and a sweetheart of a man." Three Dog Night added that Sneed "also an extraordinarily unique drummer who brought so much to Three Dog Night's sound." The late musician was lauded for breaking "many barriers both musically and culturally," with the band noting how "he also influenced countless other drummers with his amazing technique." Three Dog Night said Sneed "will be greatly missed by all of us in the band and the many musicians, artists and others he inspired throughout his life. Rest in Peace Floyd."

Born in Calgary, Alberta in 1942, Sneed's interest in drums began at an early age, and he received his very first drum kit as a gift from his oldest sister Maxine. After first joining the band Calgary Shades, which included his pianist older brother Bernie Sneed, Sneed began performing in the Vancouver area as part of musician-actor Tommy Chong's band Little Daddy and the Bachelors.

After moving to Los Angeles, Sneed met Danny Hutton, Chuck Negron, and Cory Wells in 1968. The trio had a contract with Dunhill Records and were looking for backing musicians, with Sneed joining Three Dog Night. With the band, which became a commercial success in the late 1960s and early to mid 1970s, Sneed provided drums, with his official biography noting, "the rhythm section in Three Dog Night became as well known for it's driving force and the beat as the three lead vocals were." Three Dog Night earned 11 Top 10 singles through 1973, including "Mama Told Me Not to Come," "Joy to the World," and "Black and White." Sneed remained with the band until 1974 before eventually returning in the '80s when the band reunited.

"A wonderful man, friend, and musical peer has passed on to the next part of his journey," Three Dog Night's Chuck Negron paid tribute on social media. "Floyd Sneed was a unique and powerful drummer and more importantly a kind and special human being. I will always cherish the times he stayed with my wife Ami and I at our home and the hours we spent spinning tales of our youth when we were Kings. I love you Floyd and I will keep you in my heart always."