‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Officially Returns to Music With First Tour in a Decade

After capturing fans’ hearts on This Is Us for years, Mandy Moore is officially returning to her musical roots. On Nov. 19, the actor announced that she would be heading out on tour in 2020 in what will be her first time touring in over a decade. And, yes, this news is as sweet as “Candy.”

“It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians (in fact some are my nearest and dearest),” she wrote on Instagram. “I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse.”

She continued to share, “It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again. In its purest form. A real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe.”

Moore’s tour kicks off on March 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA and runs until the last stop in Denver, Colorado on May 9. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, Nov. 22 on her official website, MandyMoore.com.

This exciting tour news comes months after the actor revealed that she was busy working on some new music. During an appearance on Busy Tonight in April, Moore said that she plans on getting back in touch with her musical side during This Is Us‘ summer hiatus.

“I haven’t put out a record in a decade,” she explained to host Busy Philipps. “I’m writing with my friends, I’m writing with my husband (Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith).”

As for what she wants her new tunes to sound like, the star shared, “I want it to sound like what Fleetwood Mac would sound like in 2019.”

A couple of months after her revelation, Moore related on Instagram that she was indeed in the music studio to work on that Fleetwood Mac-esque sound. At the time, she wrote, “Can’t WAIT for you guys to hear what we’re cooking up.” She later released her single, “When I Wasn’t Watching,” in September, per Entertainment Weekly.

In addition to appearing in films such as The Princess Diaries and A Walk to Remember, Moore also made a name for herself in the music industry. Most notably, the actor and singer released one of her biggest singles, the iconic “Candy” back in 1999. Now, with Moore’s latest music news, fans will finally be able to hear everything from “Candy” to “When I Wasn’t Watching” during her upcoming, nationwide tour.