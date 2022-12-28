Theophilus London Missing: Rapper Hasn't Been Seen Since July

Theophilus London's family reported the rapper missing in Los Angeles. The rapper, who has worked with Kanye West, Tame Impala, and many others, has not been seen since July 2022. His family traveled from Trinidad and Tobago to Los Angeles on Tuesday to find out what happened and later filed a missing person report with the Los Angeles Police Department. They shared a statement on Wednesday to ask for the public's help.

"Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts," the family's statement read. "The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles." The LAPD later confirmed to Variety that a missing person report was filed, but had no further information.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you," London's father, Lary Moses London, said in the statement. "And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son." London is 35, Black, 6'2", 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes, according to the description included in the family's statement. They ask anyone with information to contact London's cousin, Mikhail Noel, on Instagram at @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.

London was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and began his music career in New York City. He released his first EP, Lovers Holiday, on Warner Bros. Records in 2011. His first full-length studio album, Timez Are Weird These Days, was released later that same year. He released his second album, Vibes, in 2014, and his third, Bebey, in 2020. He released the EP MDS in November.

London was featured on Kanye West's 2015 single "All Day," which was nominated for the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance Grammy Awards in 2016. He was also featured on Big Boi's 2012 song "She Said OK" and Azealia Banks' 2014 song "JFK." London has not published anything on Instagram since July 11. In a June 27 post, he wrote about being excited to act in the movie Demanded Supply.