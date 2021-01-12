‘The Voice’ Winner Jake Hoot Recruits Kelly Clarkson for ‘I Would’ve Loved You’ Duet

Kelly Clarkson is lending her voice to The Voice winner Jake Hoot’s new single, “I Would’ve Loved You,” an emotional ballad that will be released later this month. Hoot co-wrote the song with Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd and knew instantly that Clarkson would be a perfect fit for the “powerful duet.”

“I Would’ve Loved You is a song about how the choices we make and the consequences that follow. It is a story about someone who has so much love to give, but due to the other person’s decisions, that love turns into a hate that lasts forever,” Hoot said in a statement, via Country Now. “I am so honored to have written this song with Jamie Floyd and Dean Sams, who are both incredible writers. I am beyond thankful to Kelly Clarkson for believing in me and recording this song with me! Can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Hoot (@jake.hoot.music)

On Instagram, Hoot shared a clip from the song’s music video with instrumental music in place of the scene on the screen. “The BIG news is finally here!” he wrote. “I am so excited to announce that the special guest on my upcoming EP release is the one and only @kellyclarkson ! Kelly is singing a duet with me on my song “I Would’ve Loved You”. We had so much fun recording the song, then music video! I can’t wait for you to hear and see the finished product on January 27!”

Hoot competed on Season 17 of The Voice on Clarkson’s team, and the two performed Sarah McLachlan’s “Wintersong” during the season’s live finale. “She’s just a wealth of knowledge and she’s a huge supporter and a huge encourager,” Hoot told PEOPLE of Clarkson after his win in 2019. “Hopefully the road doesn’t end here, and I’ll be able to get to work with her moving forward. But everything’s just been incredible.”

“I Would’ve Loved You” is the lead single from Hoot’s upcoming debut EP, Love Out of Time. The EP will be released on Jan. 27.

See the track list for Love Out of Time below.

1. “This Is The Night” (Jake Hoot, Danny Myrick and Kylie Sackley)

2. “Love Out Of Time” (Jake Hoot and Dave Pahanish)

3. “Somethin’ We Can Slow Dance To” (Jake Hoot, Danny Myrick and Olivia Rudeen)

4. “I Would’ve Loved You feat. Kelly Clarkson” (Jake Hoot, Dean Sams and Jamie Floyd)

5. “La Bamba” feat. Ricky Duran