'The Voice' Stars Announce Engagement

While his time on The Voice season 24 may have come to an abrupt end, Tom Nitti is getting his happy ending with a new wife. His fiance, Ashley Bryant, announced the engagement. It comes before her season 25 blind audition is set to air in the current season. "I never believed in the 'one day it will all make sense' quote until now," Bryant captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 27. "My heart is so full ❤️."

Nitti proposed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, as the images reveal. He hasn't spoken about the engagement publicly, but he did share Bryant's initial post on his Instagram Story, signifying something special happened.

Bryant announced her audition for the reality singing competition just the day before the engagement announcement. "Keep in mind, not every audition will air tonight/tomorrow, there's a bunch of us. So if you don't see me this week (you probably won't), there's still two more weeks full of blind auditions," Bryant shared via Instagram on Monday. "Keep tuning in tonight AND every Monday & Tuesday to see all of my talented friends that I hold so close to my heart."

Nitti was popular on Reba McEntire's team. Unfortunately, he left the show without warning in November 2023. "I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight," McEntire announced before the show's playoffs.

As it turns out, he was dealing with a complicated family matter. "Well, I've been dreading this day ever since the airing of my blind audition so here goes nothin'," he wrote at the time in an Instagram post. "First and foremost I'm blessed beyond belief and I can't say enough how much I love and appreciate the constant support from my fans, my friends and my family … As much as it absolutely stings to say, I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever and ultimately at the end of the day, my kids will always come first and if I had to make the same decision again I'd do it over and over."

He revealed a month later in an interview with Utica Observer Dispatch that his ex-wife, whom he divorced five months before The Voice season 24 premiered, was trying to get full physical custody and legal custody of their two minor children. "I made this choice not because I missed my kids, but because I couldn't imagine losing them," he said. "I am happy with the decision I made, but should it have come to that point? Absolutely not."