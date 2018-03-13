‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Brought to Tears After Rejecting Fan

Kelly Clarkson cried as one of Monday night’s contestants on The Voice covered one of her songs, but she still refused to recruit her to her team.

Stephanie Skipper, a Nashville singer, delivered a moving cover of Clarkson’s 2015 song “Piece by Piece.” However, Clarkson refused to hit her button and try to convince Skipper to join her team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Skipper ended up joining Adam Levine’s team after he and Blake Shelton turned their chairs around for her.

This irked fans at home who were confused as to why she would not want to help this singer achieve her dreams, especially as she was clearly moved by Skipper’s performance.

Clarkson then burst into tears at the end of the performance as she tried to explain herself to Skipper.

“I’m so sad,” Clarkson said while tearing up. “I know this is embarrassing. I’m crying. I’m so mad I didn’t turn. The fact that you picked that song, it was cool. I’m so sorry.”

Skipper seemed okay with the snub, but The Voice fans were a bit less forgiving. There were a mix of reactions from the viewers live-tweeting the show.

Kelly Clarkson crying for this chick but she didn’t hit the buzzer? #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/bNaQRV263x — Lilly (@klphoen) March 13, 2018

Clarkson later explained her herself to viewers at home. She claimed the decision not to pick Skipper came from a desire to add more diversity to her nearly-full team.

“I’ve got a lot of people on my team, so I’m looking for something different,” Clarkson said afterwards. “That’s the only reason I didn’t turn for Stephanie.”

As the segment aired, she further showed her love for Skipper on Twitter.

“I’m so thankful to Stephanie for singing that song,” she wrote, adding that she was “still crying.”

I’m so thankful to Stephanie for singing that song. Still crying 😭🙌 #VoiceBlinds — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) March 13, 2018

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton