‘The Voice’: Adam Levine Bashes Show’s Format, Lashes out at Crowd During Elimination

Adam Levine lashed out at the crowd during Wednesday night’s episode of The Voice after an interruption.

Levine was moments away from choosing who on his team would advance to the top 12. He was not pleased with having to make the decision and began ranting about how he hated the show’s new format. He also vented his hopes that producers would not return to the live vote/elimination format again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As he was doing this, someone in the crowd began cheering. The Maroon 5 frontman then turned to the crowd and told off the person who interrupted his passionate rant.

It is unclear exactly what he said, but he told the person not to disrupt this serious moment and to “stop talking.”

Fan mixed reactions to the outburst, with some thinking it was acceptable and others branding it as rude.

“Damn, Adam is pissed tonight,” one fan wrote. “I don’t blame him. The format is a disaster.”

Another less-pleased viewer added, “What was with Adam, snapping at the live audience? These people are fans of the show and without fans… no show.”

What was with Adam, snapping at the live audience? These people are fans of the show and without fans… no show. — kathy lott (@LottKathy) April 19, 2018

#TheVoice Dam Adam is pissed tonight. I dont blame him . the format is a disaster — HellooNurse (@summersash26) April 19, 2018

Oh dude who did Adam tell to shut up wtffff was that #thevoice — bella (@isvbella) April 19, 2018

Aside from the reactions to Levine hushing the crowd, fans also agreed that the show’s new format left much to be desired.”

“Who green-lighted the awful new elimination format?” viewer Bill Smith said. “Like Adam I hope it’s gone next season. Not worth watching to see so many performers let go at once.”

Another viewer added, “I think all of us at home watching agree that we DON’T LIKE the new format. I hope it goes back to the old next year.”

@NBCTheVoice I agree with Adam. This was stupid and should never be done again! — Teresa Ahrenholtz (@TeresasThoughts) April 19, 2018

Watched the last half hour of #TheVoice – who green-lighted the awful new elimination format? Like Adam I hope it’s gone next season. Not worth watching to see so many performers let go at once. — Bill Smith (@billcs) April 19, 2018

@NBCTheVoice @blakeshelton @kelly_clarkson @aliciakeys @adamlevine I think all of us at home watching agree that we DON’T LIKE the new format. I hope it goes back to the old next year. — Tracy Shoate (@TracyShoate6447) April 19, 2018

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC