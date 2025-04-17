The ‘Queen of Songs’ Has Died: Pilita Corrales Was 85

Pilita Corrales, the trailblazing Filipino singer widely regarded as “Asia’s Queen of Songs,” has died.

The “A Million Thanks to You” singer passed away “peacefully” in her sleep at the age of 85 on Saturday, her children, Jackie Lou Blanco and Ramon Christopher “Monching” Gutierrez, told ABS-CBN News. They added that while Corrales had a known “heart problem,” she had always been “okay.” Her exact cause of death is not known.

“With sorrowful hearts, we share the passing of our grandmother, Mama Guy. A treasure to our family but truly always more the people’s than ours. She had a life of giving her immeasurable love to everyone she touched whether on screen, through music, or in person,” Corrales’ granddaughter, actress Janine Gutierrez, wrote in tribute to the late star. “We find comfort in knowing she, the one and only Superstar, will be forever loved.”

Born in Cebu City, Philippines on Aug. 22, 1939, according to the Manila Standard, Corrales’ career began when she was just 16. Her career went on to span six decades, during which time she helped bring Filipino music to international audiences, earning her the affectionate nickname “Asia’s Queen of Songs.”

Corrales recorded more than 135 albums and is remembered for hits like “A Million Thanks to You,” “Kapantay ay Langit,” “Matud Nila,” “Usahay,” and “Ang Pipi.” In addition to becoming the first Filipino artist to top the Australian pop charts and win international recognition at the Tokyo Music Festival, Corrlaes also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) and an honorary Doctorate in Music from the University of Visayas.

Her fellow stars paid tribute to her following her passing, with singer and actor Gary Valenciano writing that he “will miss talking, singing, and laughing with you my dearest Tita Pilita. You have long deserved to be a National Artist. From the bottom of this broken heart I say thank you for believing in me and the gift of music that I’ve humbly been blessed with.”

Zsa Zsa Padilla added, “I will forever treasure the advice you’ve shared with me. And with great sadness, I say goodbye… to my idol, my inspiration. Thank you for your greatness. Thank you for your songs, which will forever live in my heart. Maraming salamat. I love you, Tita.”

A memorial service for Corrales was held on Wednesday, with her husband, Carlos Lopez, having performed on the harmonica during the family tribute a day earlier.