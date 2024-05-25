The Black Keys Cancel Major Concert Tour

A reason for the cancellation was not immediately provided by either the band or TicketMaster.

The Black Keys appear to have canceled their fall concert tour, which was scheduled to span much of the U.S. The Akron, Ohio, natives removed all but one tour date from their website on Friday, and TicketMaster lists their shows as canceled, Akron Beacon Journal reported.

The band was scheduled to play at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Oct. 12 in support of their new album, Ohio Players. However, on social media, the canceled dates left fans wondering what was going on and why. Some expressed concern about the health of members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney.

No information was immediately provided by the band or TicketMaster. Just this week, the band appeared on the season finale of The Voice on NBC, playing their single "Beautiful People (Stay High)."

In addition to the release of Ohio Players, the band was also the subject of a documentary that currently remains in distribution limbo after airing at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, and at the Cleveland International Film Festival. This fall, the band's International Players tour included arena shows around the country, including Madison Square Garden in New York City and TD Garden in Boston. The lone remaining date on their schedule is on July 6 as part of a NASCAR event.

As one fan wrote on the band's Instagram page, "Love you Dan and Pat, hope everything is okay." More fans joined together on Reddit to express concern for the band.

"I'm definitely concerned for them," one user wrote. "It's been a few hours since I got the email and I've seen no articles, no social media updates, just radio silence. I would hope they wouldn't cancel the tour without having a statement ready to release or any other information." The creator of a thread on the canceled tour noted, "The guy (Daniel) who runs the popular fan page @theblackkeysbr spoke with a touring member of the band who confirmed that Dan and Pat are doing okay, but that he's unable to comment any further."

A journalist on X believed the cancellation was due to low ticket sales, writing, "The Black Keys just canceled their entire North American arena tour for this fall due to extremely poor sales (likely due to exorbitantly priced tickets — most markets were $100+ just to get in the building). Whoever thought booking this band in arenas in 2024 should be fired."