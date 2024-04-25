Kid Cudi Cancels Tour Following Coachella Injury

Kid Cudi has been forced to cancel his upcoming Insano: Engage the Rage World Tour, in support his ninth studio album, Insano, after injuring himself during his performance at Coachella Weekend 2. The rapper, real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, announced the news Wednesday, explaining that he would undergo surgery after breaking his calcaneus (heel bone).

"I have a broken calcaneus. I'm headed to surgery now and there's gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all," he wrote in a post shared across his socials. He told fans that "there's just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%," as the injury is much more serious than I thought." According to the rapper, ticketholders will be refunded, and "we will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can't wait to get back out here with you guys and turn up how we do."

"He ended the post, "I'm so sorry fam and I love you so much, thanks for the endless love and support," he concluded the message. "I'm really disappointed as I'm sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That's a promise. I'm ok, just a lil sore, but im in good spirits."

The update came just days after Cudi had to cut his set at the Sahara tent stage short on Sunday when he injured himself after jumping off the stage. Video shared to social media appeared to show the musician rolling his ankle. Cudi later shared images from his performance to social media alongside a photo of himself in the back of an ambulance, writing, "this was me right after the fall in the ambulance. All smiles like a G. No pain coulda stopped me from feelin the joy I felt from the show." On X (Twitter), he told fans, "I broke my foot today at the show. just leavin the hospital."

After joining Coachella's Weekend 2 lineup, filling in for Vampire Weekend, who performed during Weekend One, Cudi was set to kick off his world tour at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on July 28, with opener Pusha T. The tour was set to take the rapper across North America before he headed to Europe and the U.K. in 2025.