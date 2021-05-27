Musician Couple's Apartment Burns Down, Causing Them to Lose 'Almost Everything'

✖

Musicians Teddy Sinclair and Willy Moon survived a dangerous fire in New York City last weekend. The couple, who are members of the band Cruel Youth, said they lost "almost everything," but they and their dog Bambi survived. The five-alarm fire in Greenwich Village left two firefighters hurt and damaged a Chinese restaurant.

Sinclair, who also performs under the stage name Natalia Kills, shared videos from the scene on Instagram Tuesday, assuring fans she and her husband survived. "This weekend Willy and I survived a fire... not just any fire, but a 5 alarm gas fire that took 200 firemen and 12 hours to put out," Sinclair, 34, wrote. "We lost almost everything but our neighbor saved our dog Bambi and luckily we get to start over together! It’s terrifying and tragic, and after a hard year with Covid/2020 the next few months won’t be easy... but honestly I couldn’t feel any more lucky/blessed than I do right now!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cruel Youth (@cruelyouthxo)

The British musician went on to thank the firefighters who "kicked a— and risked their lives" to put out the fire. She also thanked their neighbor for saving their dog, and their friends for providing them with a place to stay. Hundreds of Cruel Youth's fans commented on the post, noting how relieved they are that the musicians are safe. "So happy you all made it out safe we’re here if you need us," one person wrote. "I’m so grateful you’re safe and so sorry this happened. Love you both," another chimed in.

The fire began Friday, shortly after midnight on Bleecker Street, damaging a two-story building that included a Chinese restaurant and a yoga studio. The FDNY blamed outdated building construction for making it more difficult to put out the fire, reports the New York Post. Two firefighters were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at nearby hospitals. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sinclair scored minor hits in the early 2010s before marrying Moon, 31, in 2014. That same year, they were hired as judges on New Zealand's version of The X Factor as judges and mentors. However, they were fired after being criticized for the harsh comments they gave a contestant. After the scandal, Sinclair left her record label. They relocated to New York and started the band Cruel Youth. In 2015, Sinclair co-wrote the Rihanna hit, "Kiss It Better," which was nominated for the Best R&B Song Grammy Award.