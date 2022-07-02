Taylor Swift Is Reportedly Engaged to Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn have reportedly gotten engaged in secret. The Sun reported on June 30 that the couple has no plans to reveal the news formally but has confided in a select group of friends and family.

According to a friend of Alwyn, 31, the actor gave Swift, 32, a ring that she wears "behind closed doors." The outlet stated that the private pair had not informed some members of their teams.

The Sun cited a source close to Joe that said, "They've actually been engaged for a few months but have only told their inner-inner circle — basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too."

The insider also noted, "Taylor has a beautiful ring but she only wears it when she's at home — ie behind closed doors. Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn't even told some of her team about the engagement."

"They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible," the source claimed. "This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won't be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant — like them." Details of the wedding are not known yet, and it is unclear whether the couple will confirm the news publicly.

Since they were first linked in 2017, the pair have remained notoriously private, but over the past 18 months, the "Love Story" singer has become more forthcoming about her boyfriend. Swift confirmed that Alwyn wrote two songs for Folklore under the pseudonym William Bowery and contributed three songs to the album's follow-up, Evermore. During her acceptance speech at the 2021 Grammy Awards, the pop star acknowledged the songwriter with, "Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write," adding, "And I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

Swift revealed in January 2020 that her mother Andrea has brain cancer and has reportedly allocated time between Nashville and Texas to care for her. A source told The Sun, "Joe has been an absolute rock over these past couple of years."He's obviously met Taylor's family, and Andrea loves him. Similarly, Joe's parents adore Taylor — she actually helped decorate his little brother's bedroom."

The musican told Paul McCartney in their Rolling Stone cover story from November 2020 of her life in the public eye: ..."being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real-life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."She stated n the interview, "I can't control if there's going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."

This is not the first time the couple was rumored to be engaged. Alwyn debunked a report claiming he secretly proposed to Swifthttps://popculture.com/celebrity-couples/news/joe-alwyn-responds-to-taylor-swift-engagement-rumors/in an April interview with the Wall Street Journal."If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," he said at the time.