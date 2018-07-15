Taylor Swift Felt Like ‘Third Wheel’ When Couple Got Engaged at Her Concert

Taylor Swift‘s concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia was not the only memorable part of a Friday night for two Swift fans.

During the backstage meet and greet with ticket-buyers, a couple proposed right in front of Swift, making the superstar feel like a third wheel.

“They walk into the meet and greet and he says, ‘We met 5 years ago at the Red Tour’ and then….#thirdwheel” Swift wrote on Instagram, alongside 13 cat-with-heart-eyes emojis.

The boyfriend in the photo created a Twitter account called “PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL” just to ask fellow Swifties for help in pulling off the proposal.

“And our pieces fall, right into place” They did take a picture with me on a knee, but it’s not posted so hopefully we get that! #RepTourPhilly #Reptourphillyproposal @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/wmJtPoOlwS — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 14, 2018

“Please RT to get Taylor’s attention! I bought the ring. Now time to pull off an amazing proposal,” he wrote, tagging Swift and her official fan club Twitter page.

I want to give my girlfriend the proposal of her dreams! Help me spread the word so Taylor can see this. I know Taylor can make this night unforgettable. #ReputationTourPhillyProposal @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) June 7, 2018

The boyfriend has been planning this for months.

We were just two swifties that decided to attend a concert together in 2013. We fell in love with each other and almost five years later, I’m going to ask her to marry me where it all started. She is my BEST FRIEND and the love of my life. @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) June 5, 2018

“We were just two swifties that decided to attend a concert together in 2013. We fell in love with each other and almost five years later, I’m going to ask her to marry me where it all started. She is my BEST FRIEND and the love of my life,” he tweeted in June.

The couple also went to Swift’s Saturday night show, where they wore shirts with their engagement photo printed on them.

The Saturday night show also had a bizarre moment while Swift was performing “Delicate.” Swift was supposed to be in a sparkling basket that would take her from one part of the stadium to another.

Unfortunately, the basket got stuck. Rather than just leaving fans wondering what the heck was going on, she gave fans a running commentary and it was all caught on video, reports Cosmopolitan.

Taylor getting stuck and not knowing how to get to B stage (AKA being the cutest human ever) more clips to follow! #reptourPhilly @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/v3COq68RuG — Meg // FRIDAY THE 13TH (@MegNFry) July 15, 2018

“I’m pretty sure I’m stuck up here,” she told the crowd. “It’s a nice view though.”

The stage hands rushed to help bring Swift lower to the ground. Other staffers started talking to Swift through her earpiece, so fans heard everything going on between her and the crew. “So what happens now is I’m basically just chilling waiting to figure out what happens next,” she said.

TFW you get stuck on stage with no instructions and casually break out into “Our Song” a capella 😭💕 #repTourPhilly #reptourphiladelphia @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/RnP3mXqPw7 — Alexandra D’Aluisio (@allydaluisio) July 15, 2018

Swift then joked about climbing out of the basket and just walking into the audience. Fans screamed at that suggestion, but for obvious security concerns, cooler heads prevailed. Instead, Swift walked to the stage and began singing “Our Song” a cappella, with the crowd joining in.

Swift is on her stadium tour for her latest album, Reputation. Her next show is Tuesday at First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. The U.S. leg continues through Oct. 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, before she heads off for a tour of Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

