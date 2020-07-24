Taylor Swift's New Album 'Folklore': Here's Where to Listen

Taylor Swift surprised fans on Thursday when she announced she would be releasing her eighth studio album, Folklore, at midnight and the album is now available for purchase and to stream on multiple platforms. Folklore is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Pandora, YouTube, SoundCloud, Tidal, Deezer and Google. See all the links to stream the album here.

The standard edition of Folklore contains 16 songs and the physical deluxe editions include a bonus track, "The Lakes." To celebrate her eighth studio album, Swift released eight different deluxe CD editions, eight deluxe vinyl editions and a cassette edition of the project, all of which are available at taylorswift.com. The deluxe CD editions and the deluxe vinyl editions all have different covers, each of which stays in Folklore's black and white and sepia-toned theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 23, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

"In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness," the singer wrote to fans on social media when the album was released. "Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down."

The 30-year-old added that while "most of the things" she had planned for this summer did not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic, "there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen." "And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore," she wrote. "Surprise." Swift wrote that she has "poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into" Folklore and wrote and recorded the project in isolation. She thanked collaborators Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, Jack Antonoff, William Bowery as well as engineers Laura Sisk and Jon Low and Serban Ghenea and Low, who mixed the album.

"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," she continued. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."