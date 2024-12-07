Taylor Swift Fans Upset Over Errors in $40 Eras Tour Book

It seems like even Taylor Swift’s The Official Eras Tour Book is carrying on the “Errors Tour” legacy. The Grammy winner released a Target exclusive book over Thanksgiving weekend with never-before-seen performance photos, rehearsal photos, personal reflections written by Swift, and more, giving fans an inside look at the record-breaking tour. Unfortunately, the 256-page hardcover book did not come without some mistakes, and fans are understandably upset.

TikTok user emermore7 revealed that after lining up to get the book on Black Friday, she was “blown away by the amount of grammatical errors” when she finally looked through it. She pointed out examples in the $40 book that included unneeded repetition, wording that didn’t fit, commas in places that didn’t need commas. They pointed out that while it is in Swift’s voice, it was still entirely possible to still edit and keep it in the singer’s voice. Other examples included were photos of Swift right in the center, meaning that she was basically covered by the centerfold, among other stylistic choices that seemed to be pretty interesting considering the context.

@emermore7 I know I’m not the only one disappointed with the Eras Tour book, but I haven’t seen anyone else talk about the glaringly obvious grammatical errors and clunky sentences within the pages. I make this video with peace, love, and a general frustration about how easy many of these problems could have been fixed with one more set of editing eyes. This book just had so much potential, and with a little tweaking it could have been absolutely spectacular. #erastourbook #errorstour #booktok ♬ Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift

Many fans took to the comments of the video to share their thoughts on it, with one person saying it “gives off ‘talk to text’ that wasn’t edited.” Another one wondered if Swift “wrote” everything as voice notes and “they were transcribed exactly,” which would make sense. But it still doesn’t answer the question as to why it wasn’t properly edited.

Surprisingly, that’s not all. boatsthisway on X shared a photo of their book, revealing that it’s missing half of the evermore section. The book goes from 48 to 67. While they did say they were able to go back and get it exchanged, hopefully for one that has the entire section, it is still questionable that books that not only have a lot of grammatical errors but have several pages missing.

As of now, Taylor Swift nor her team have said anything about the errors, and it’s unclear if different versions of the book will be released. She is currently in the final weekend of The Eras Tour after it kicked off in Arizona in March 2023, so it’s quite possible she’s just been too busy. At the very least, fans can always relive The Eras Tour on Disney+, or if they don’t mind some of the errors, it’s not too bad of a Christmas gift despite the amount of money for the amount of errors.