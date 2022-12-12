Taylor Swift Fans Get 'Additional Opportunity' to Purchase The Eras Tour Tickets Following Ticketmaster Fiasco

The Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco is not over yet. A month after general public sale for Swift's The Eras Tour was cancelled following Ticketmaster's botched presale process, select fans will now get the opportunity to purchase tickets for the upcoming shows.

In an email sent to select fans Monday, Ticketmaster some fans who signed up for the Verified Fan presale "have been selected to participate in a limited-time opportunity to request to purchase" tickets for The Eras Tour. While few details were given, the email explained that the opportunity was opening for registered Verified Fans who "received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets." Ticketmaster "apologized for the difficulties you may have experienced," adding that they were asked by Taylor's team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets."

It is unclear how many fans received the email, though Ticketmaster previously revealed that more than 3.5 million fans pre-registered for Taylor's Verified Fan program, the largest registration in Ticketmaster's history, with 1.5 million of those receiving a presale code. Some fans were also boosted for the presale. The additional opportunity to purchase tickets is for those boosted Verified Fans who were unable to purchase tickets during the initial presale period. Those selected for this additional purchasing opportunity will be able to request to purchase two tickets, with the ticket purchasing window beginning sometime before Dec. 23, with invitations issued on a staggered basis by tour date in each city. Ticketmaster said additional information and instructions on how to submit requests will be provided sometime in the near future.

The Monday email comes just over a month after the initial presale period opened last month. Immediately fans complained of long queue lines and various technical issues, with many waiting upwards of eight hours before ultimately failing to get tickets. The subsequent Capitol One presale was then rescheduled, with Ticketmaster later citing an "extraordinarily high demand" for the issues. With less than 24 hours to go before general sale opened, Ticketmaster then announced that general sale was canceled "due to "high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory."

Addressing the fiasco, Swift penned a scathing letter to fans on social media, calling the ordeal "excruciating" as she wrote, "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could." Swift added, "it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get" tickets as she vowed that she was "trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward."

Amid the fiasco, became the subject of numerous investigations across the country, with The Justice Department even opening an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster owner Live Nation Entertainment. Most recently, more than two dozen of Swift's fans filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster over the presale process, accusing Ticketmaster and its parent company of fraud, misrepresentation, and antitrust violations.