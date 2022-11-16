Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Queue Has Fans Riled up Over Eras Tour Tickets

By Stephanie Downs

Ticketmaster has some explaining to do to Taylor Swift fans. As CNN noted, Swifties have been attempting to purchase tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour. However, they've been encountering problems with Ticketmaster's queue, leading to some rather spirited reactions about the ticket situation on Twitter. 

On Tuesday, pre-sale tickets for several stops on Swift's Eras tour began. Although, fans quickly encountered issues with Ticketmaster that prevented them from purchasing tickets. Many of those fans took to social media to lament the situation. They specifically took Ticketmaster to task after the website froze or crashed when they were in the process of purchasing tickets. As several of those Swifties noted, they were prevented from buying tickets even if they had a pre-sale code. 

Thanks to Ticketmaster, numerous Swift fans were not able to secure their Eras tour tickets. But, they were able to head to Twitter to share their unfiltered thoughts about the mess. 

Disaster

This meme sums up what the Ticketmaster situation has been like for Swifties. Not great.

Really?

So many Swift fans encountered problems that Ticketmaster released a statement addressing the matter. They stated that "there has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up" to purchase tickets. Yet, they urged those in the virtual queue to "hang tight."

Big Hunger Games Vibes

Swifties don't play around when it comes to seeing the "Bad Blood" singer in concert. They're going to do what it takes to get those tickets.

Take Two?

Since the situation ended up being such a mess, fans want there to be a "redo" of sorts. Will Ticketmaster take them up on the idea?

Waiting...

Even though it's a virtual queue, fans have had to wait for quite some time to buy tickets. Yikes!

Not So Fast

Fans thought that purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster would be a breeze. The site had other ideas.

Sounds About Right

It seems like everyone is trying to get their hands on tickets for Swift's Eras tour. Unfortunately, it hasn't been a simple process.

