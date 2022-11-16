Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Queue Has Fans Riled up Over Eras Tour Tickets
Ticketmaster has some explaining to do to Taylor Swift fans. As CNN noted, Swifties have been attempting to purchase tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour. However, they've been encountering problems with Ticketmaster's queue, leading to some rather spirited reactions about the ticket situation on Twitter.
On Tuesday, pre-sale tickets for several stops on Swift's Eras tour began. Although, fans quickly encountered issues with Ticketmaster that prevented them from purchasing tickets. Many of those fans took to social media to lament the situation. They specifically took Ticketmaster to task after the website froze or crashed when they were in the process of purchasing tickets. As several of those Swifties noted, they were prevented from buying tickets even if they had a pre-sale code.
Thanks to Ticketmaster, numerous Swift fans were not able to secure their Eras tour tickets. But, they were able to head to Twitter to share their unfiltered thoughts about the mess.
Disaster
If anyone is wondering how the presale for Taylor swift tickets is going: pic.twitter.com/vEvzcXq4KX— Grace (@GoughnourGrace) November 15, 2022
This meme sums up what the Ticketmaster situation has been like for Swifties. Not great.
Really?
me trying to figure out how ticketmaster wasn’t prepared for the demand for Taylor Swift tickets when they sent out the codes themselves to control a certain amount of people entering the presale #TheErasTour pic.twitter.com/gx3fI2aNwj— Sarah (@sarahcorneyy) November 15, 2022
So many Swift fans encountered problems that Ticketmaster released a statement addressing the matter. They stated that "there has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up" to purchase tickets. Yet, they urged those in the virtual queue to "hang tight."
Big Hunger Games Vibes
The Taylor Swift ticket presale is proof that the hunger games could actually happen in real life— Abi (@abiwilk_) November 15, 2022
Swifties don't play around when it comes to seeing the "Bad Blood" singer in concert. They're going to do what it takes to get those tickets.
Take Two?
Can Taylor Swift fans have a redo on tickets sales? @Ticketmaster clearly wasn’t prepared for this amount of traffic, and all verified fans with actual presale codes are unable to buy tickets. The site has done nothing but crash.— Lexi (@LexiHernnandez) November 15, 2022
Since the situation ended up being such a mess, fans want there to be a "redo" of sorts. Will Ticketmaster take them up on the idea?
Waiting...
hangin with my 2000+ besties in the taylor swift presale ticketmaster queue— LSkell (@l_skell) November 15, 2022
Even though it's a virtual queue, fans have had to wait for quite some time to buy tickets. Yikes!
Not So Fast
Me waking up for the Taylor Swift Presale:— Kate (@KTMcard) November 15, 2022
I’m going to get in the queue early, make coffee, and get good seats
Ticketmaster: no you’re not
Fans thought that purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster would be a breeze. The site had other ideas.
Sounds About Right
Just found there's 8 billion people in the world and apparently every single one of them are in front of me in the taylor swift presale queue— alex (@alexmullenn) November 15, 2022
It seems like everyone is trying to get their hands on tickets for Swift's Eras tour. Unfortunately, it hasn't been a simple process.