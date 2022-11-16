Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Queue Has Fans Riled up Over Eras Tour Tickets

Ticketmaster has some explaining to do to Taylor Swift fans. As CNN noted, Swifties have been attempting to purchase tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour. However, they've been encountering problems with Ticketmaster's queue, leading to some rather spirited reactions about the ticket situation on Twitter.

On Tuesday, pre-sale tickets for several stops on Swift's Eras tour began. Although, fans quickly encountered issues with Ticketmaster that prevented them from purchasing tickets. Many of those fans took to social media to lament the situation. They specifically took Ticketmaster to task after the website froze or crashed when they were in the process of purchasing tickets. As several of those Swifties noted, they were prevented from buying tickets even if they had a pre-sale code.

Thanks to Ticketmaster, numerous Swift fans were not able to secure their Eras tour tickets. But, they were able to head to Twitter to share their unfiltered thoughts about the mess.