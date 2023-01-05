Takeoff's Alleged Killer Released on $1 Million Bond

Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, is out of jail. Court records show that the 33-year-old was released from custody on Wednesday, Jan. 4 after posting a $1 million bond, per KHOU-11. As part of his bond agreement, Clark will have to comply with GPS monitoring with an ankle monitor.



Clark's release on bond follows a weeks-long effort to have his bail reduced. Following his Dec. 1 arrest, Clark's bail was initially set at $2 million, however it was ultimately lowered to $1 million after arguments were made that that the original amount was excessive and goes against the Texas Constitution due to him being unable to afford the bond. In the weeks the followed, subsequent attempts were made to further reduce the bail amount, including a Dec. 28 attempt. However, the judge in the case ultimately denied the request due to Clark being a flight risk.



Clark currently stands accused of the murder of Takeoff, who was one-third of the famed Atlanta music group Migos alongside Offset and Quavo, who is Takeoff's uncle. The rapper was attending a birthday party in Houston on Nov. 1 with his uncle when gunshots rang out outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Takeoff was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene.



"There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting," HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said at the time, per Fox5. "I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed."



A month after the fatal shooting, Clarke was arrested in connection to Takeoff's murder. Police explained that they reconstructed the shooting to confirm ballistic evidence, Burrow sharing, "through that we were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, that's why he's charged with murder.: Court documents further revealed that shortly after the shooting, Clark "applied for an expedited passport by submitting a travel itinerary for an upcoming flight to Mexico." He also reportedly had a large amount of cash. Due to these factors, he was deemed a flight risk. Clark is currently charged with murder. It is unclear when his next court appearance is scheduled for.