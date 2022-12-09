Who is Patrick Xavier Clark, Man Accused of Takeoff's Murder?

As fans, family, and friends continue to mourn the loss of Migos member Takeoff, there has been an arrest made in connection with his shooting death. The 28-year-old was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. His uncle and bandmember, Quavo, witnessed the tragedy. On Nov. 15, a memorial service was held in his honor, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. A call to action to stop senseless gun violence, and more community in hip hop, has been a topic of discussion in the wake of his death, as Takeoff was loved by all. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing.

33-year-old Clark is claiming his innocence. But investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves otherwise. Two additional people were also injured in the shooting. Clark hasn't been brought up on those charges as of yet. While Clark is in custody, the investigation is still active, and detectives are asking any witnesses to come forward.

HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a dice game was the cause.

Clark is being held on a $2 million bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record.

Takeoff's loved ones have struggled to come to terms with his death. Just this week, Offset tweeted that he was in a dark place. The two were unfortunately estranged at the time of Takeoff's murder.