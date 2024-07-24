Diddy Tied to Tupac Murder in Allegations Presented By Prosecutors

The allegations are tied to a 2009 statement made by an incarcerated man accused of killing Tupac.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been implicated in the notorious assassination of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, according to allegations brought forth by prosecutors. The revelations came to light during legal proceedings involving Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the man currently incarcerated for his alleged role in Shakur's death.

As Davis seeks pre-trial release, prosecutors have vehemently opposed his bail application, citing a controversial 2009 statement he made to law enforcement. In this damning account, Davis claimed that Combs had offered him a staggering seven-figure sum to orchestrate Shakur's assassination, according to TMZ.

The prosecution's argument hinges on an audio recording that has circulated widely online. In this conversation with Las Vegas detectives, Davis purportedly detailed a private meeting where Combs expressed his willingness to handsomely reward anyone capable of eliminating Shakur. Davis interpreted this as a direct appeal to him and his associates.

According to Davis's account, the incident unfolded during a gathering where Combs, in the presence of numerous individuals, allegedly declared he would "give anything" to see Suge Knight, Shakur's associate, be taken out. This statement, while not explicitly mentioning a specific amount, was perceived as an open-ended offer for a high-stakes contract killing.

Davis further alleged that following Shakur's murder, he attempted to collect the promised payment through an intermediary. However, he claims the transaction never materialized, leaving the alleged agreement unfulfilled.

Prosecutors argue that Davis's willingness to entertain such a proposition demonstrates his potential to engage in violent acts for financial gain, making him a continued threat to society. They use this as grounds to recommend his continued detention.

Combs has consistently and vehemently denied any involvement in Shakur's murder or allegations of offering payment for such an act. Currently, there's no indication of an active investigation into Combs based on Davis's decade-old claims.

In a related development, newly surfaced court documents suggest that Davis may have acted as an undercover informant for law enforcement following his arrest on significant drug trafficking charges. These documents allege that Davis, operating covertly, met with Eric "Zip" Martin in New York City to discuss Shakur's demise.

The court papers describe a cordial encounter between Davis and Martin, with the latter allegedly indicating his retirement from illicit activities while directing Davis to conduct drug-related business with a nephew. The two reportedly spent several hours socializing at Martin's restaurant.

As quoted in the court papers via The Source: "Mr. Martin [Zip] greeted Defendant excitedly and they had a social conversation. Mr. Martin indicated he was out of the business but directed him to conduct his drug activities with the nephew. Thereafter, Defendant and Mr. Martin socialized in Mr. Martin's restaurant for several hours."

As the legal drama unfolds, Davis is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday, July 23. The judge has yet to rule on his release request.