'Water' Rapper Ugly God Accused of Murdering Friend's Dad

"Water" rapper Ugly God has been accused of murdering his best friend's father in Mississippi. The musician, real name Royce Cornell Davison-Rodriguez, has been named by relatives of the deceased in the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Renaldo Delavallade in Gulfport, Mississippi in June. Police have a suspect in custody, with Delavallade's family claiming that Ugly God is the perpetrator.

According to a report by WLOX, police responded to reports of a shooting in in the 1000 block of Debra Drive just before noon on June 29. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Delavallade dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle. Police Chief Adam Cooper told the outlet, "we were in the area, pretty close. We were able to respond within minutes of the call. I just wish we would've been here a little sooner." Cooper added that a suspect was in custody and was cooperating with detectives.

Although Cooper did not reveal the name of the suspect, and Ugly God has not been publicly identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting, a relative of Delavallade has since posted multiple TikToks claiming Ugly God was responsible for the shooting. The person, who goes by Tishia, also shared a police report revealing the rapper as the person who shot Delavallade with a small caliber handgun while the victim was sitting in his car.

"Hi, my name is Renaldo BUGGIE Delavallade," she captioned the first of two tribute videos. "I was 50 years old when I was murdered by my sons best friend 06-29-2023..At the home I live at with his mother and my wife, and two of our sons. There was an argument the night before that included his mom, Rhonda Reese and Safina Dedeaux my wife. Whom stood by and was present at the whole shooting [four suspicious emojis]."

Tishia said in the caption that "after that argument the night before. I removed all my clothes and was proceeding on with my life. I was lured back to the house the next day. By [telling] me my 11 year old was being put out. I knew, I was in danger going there, so I did not get out of the car at all. I felt the danger and tried to avoid it." The caption said that Delavallade "spoke to Royce, the UGLY GOD sitting in the front of the [house] in my car where his mother later walked out to throw her [Gasoline] on [the] situation. After i though the conversation was over , I was leaving.I was pulling off in my car where he shot me 4 times in the face.I never seen it coming." The poster also claimed that Ugly God has been bragging about the crime and hasn't been prosecuted because his uncle is a judge in the city.

It remains unclear if Ugly God is in police custody or has been charged with a crime. The rapper has not responded to the allegations at this time. The musician, 26, is best known for his 2016 song "Water," which peaked at No. 80 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2017. " His last studio project was Bumps & Bruises, which was released in August 2019.