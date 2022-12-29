Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court

There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.

The Jasmine Brand reports that he will remain in jail on a $1 million bond, despite requests from his attorneys to release him to home confinement. His attorney, Letitia Quinones, is not happy about the ruling. Initially, he was held on $2 million bond, but it was lowered and considered unlawful due to him being unable to afford the bond. Of the recent ruling, the judge believes he's a flight risk. "We're very surprised by [that decision]," Quinones said. "A couple of weeks ago, the judge laid out some conditions and requirements he wanted the defense to meet. We believe we've satisfied each one of those requirements."

The judge decided that Clark had previously expressed an ability to post an even higher bail amount, and with the added flight risk assessment, the judge denied the plea to reduce the bond from $1 million to $300,000. Clark reportedly was not being honest about all of his financial resources, with the prosecution believing he earns and has access to more than he's been forthcoming about. His lawyers may appeal the ruling.

Of the evidence, Clark allegedly had a revolver in one hand and a wine bottle in another on the video footage. Takeoff, who was not involved in the argument over the dice game, was hit by stray bullets.