Rapper Key Vhani Caught Murdering Her Manager on Camera, Police Say

An aspiring Florida rapper is facing a second-degree murder charge after she allegedly fatally shot her manager in a crime that was caught in security footage. Kevhani Camilla Hicks, who goes by the rap name Key Vhani, was arrested in October in connection to the Oct. 9 killing of her manager in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, a fatal shooting her public defender has called a "clear case of self-defense."

According to an arrest report, per NBC6, police Miami Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 1:35 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the 2400 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hicks, 27, was discovered nearby with blunt force injuries. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where the man, whose identity wasn't released, died from his injuries.

Amid their investigation, police recovered surveillance footage showing Hicks stepping out of a white car with her manager. The two then appeared to get in an argument that turned physical. The video showed another man climb out of a rear door and help attack Hicks, who was seen being thrown to the ground. She was pinned down until she was eventually able to get to her feet and walk away. Hicks then drew a handgun from her bag and opened fire, her manager seen running and collapsing in the roadway. The other man got into the car, running over Hicks with the vehicle as he escaped the scene.

Hicks told police the shooting was an act of self-defense. According to the rapper, she and her manager had gotten into a verbal dispute that turned physical. She told police she opened fire when she was in fear for her life. She was ultimately arrested on a second-degree murder charge. In bond court last month, Hicks' public defender called it a "clear case of self-defense."

"Good morning to all of my supporters and fans! I'm finally home after experiencing something so traumatic and life changing. I have 3 broken ribs and bruises all over so I'm currently healing and getting rest," Hicks wrote on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 20 after posting a $50,000 bond. "I just want to personally thank everyone who supports me and knows that I'm not the horrible person some are claiming that I am. I can't comment on the case at all, but I pray you all continue to stand by me and support me through this tragic time. I love you all to the moon and back!"

According to NBC6, a judge granted Hicks' bond last week. The musician was also granted house arrest while she awaits trial.