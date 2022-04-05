SZA Reveals Why She Was on Crutches at the Grammys

✖

SZA didn't let an ankle injury ruin her big night at the Grammys! The "Kiss Me More" artist used crutches to help her get around at Sunday's award ceremony, even bringing the aids on stage to accept her Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance win alongside Doja Cat. After taking home her first-ever Grammy, SZA opened up to the press about the freak accident that happened just before she had to make her way to the ceremony.

"It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before," she said, as per PEOPLE. "But I definitely- that's the way it goes. Like everything awesome in my life has always come with something like very random but it just adds to the energy and I'm just grateful." SZA joked later in her Instagram post about the night, "Eff my weak ass bony ankles lol."

Luckily for SZA, she had plenty of famous friends to help her navigate the night, including fellow nominee Lady Gaga, who made sure the "I Hate U" singer's dress didn't trip her on her way to the podium in a moment that was praised for its kindness on social media. Lil Nas X was also on hand to help out his friend, pushing her in a wheelchair in a video the "Industry Baby" artist posted to Twitter Sunday.

Lil Nas X might not have walked away with any of the five awards for which he was nominated Sunday, but he bragged in the caption, "I am now SZA's personal care taker." He might need to look where he's going a little bit better, however, as the 22-year-old nearly ran into the woman holding SZA's crutches. "Don't be running her down!" chided the injured artist as the "Old Town Road" vocalist apologized.

SZA wasn't the only one who struggled to get on stage to accept her award – Doja had to book it to the stage after "Kiss Me More" was announced as the winner, revealing that she was actually in the bathroom when their name was called. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," the Planet Her musician joked in her acceptance speech.